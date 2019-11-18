Police recover missing Shawnee Indian Cemetery gravestones in Turkey Creek

The Shawnee Police Department said on Friday that they have located and recovered the gravestones that had gone missing from the Shawnee Indian Cemetery several weeks ago

Major Jason Brunner told the Shawnee Mission Post that officers had found the grave markers by Turkey Creek.

Three historic gravestones were stolen from the cemetery between Sept. 30 and Oct. 14, according to a police report. The report was taken on Oct. 14. Total value of the three gravestones and their respective plots amount to $10,000, according to the report.

The police do not have any information on a suspect, Brunner wrote. If you have any information about how the gravestones may have disappeared, please contact the Shawnee Police Department’s non-emergency line at (913) 631-2150.

Shawnee Indian Cemetery, 10825 W. 59th Terrace, was created through the Treaty of 1854, according to the plaque outside the cemetery. While it was originally a 5-acre cemetery, the cemetery today is half an acre in size. Only members of the Shawnee Tribe and their family are buried at the cemetery.

The Kansas Historical Society, the organization that cares for the Shawnee Indian Cemetery, could not be reached to comment for this story.