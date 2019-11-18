Briefly Noted: Merriam Police Department promotes two officers to corporals

Merriam Police Department promotes two officers to corporals. The Merriam Police Department has promoted two of its master police officers to corporals. Corporals Wes Waller and Aaron Simmons received their new badges at the Nov. 11 city council meeting. Simmons first started at the police department in 2012 and was promoted to master police officer in 2016. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas. Waller started at the department in 2005 and was promoted to master police officer three years later.

Mission Hills artist Rusty Leffel using art installations in yard to illustrate issues. Rusty Leffel, a Mission Hills resident and artist, has been using part of his yard for a series of art installations that address issues of the day such as climate change, gun violence and immigration. He’s been working on the art installations for the past year and a half. [Issue-driven yard art livens Mission Hills — KC Studio]

Gov. Kelly appoints Kevin Fern of Visit Shawnee to Kansas Council on Travel and Tourism. Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Kevin Fern, executive director of Visit Shawnee, on Nov. 13 to the Kansas Council on Travel and Tourism. Fern has served as executive director of Visit Shawnee since 2008 and has overseen the expansion of hotel room inventory by 67%, according to the organization.