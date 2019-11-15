Fairway will hold special meeting Nov. 21 to consider adoption of non-discrimination ordinance

The City of Fairway on Nov. 21 will hold a special city council meeting to consider adoption of a non-discrimination ordinance with legal protections for LGBTQ+ individuals.

During a meeting last week, the Administration Committee discussed whether or not an NDO made sense for Fairway and edited a draft that was a carbon copy of Overland Park’s NDO. The committee ultimately decided to send a draft to the city council with no recommendation to adopt or not to adopt the ordinance.

After the meeting, however, City Administrator Nathan Nogelmeier told the Shawnee Mission Post that city administration chose to pull the ordinance from the Nov. 12 city council agenda to allow the committee to do additional work on the draft before it came to the full council.

That plan was altered earlier this week, when Mayor Melanie Hepperly indicated at the city council meeting that she preferred setting a special city council meeting to handle the issue instead of having it go back to committee.

State Rep. Rui Xu was on hand at the Fairway meeting and tweeted about the proceedings:

Currently hearing very strong words from Mayor Hepperly expressing disappointment with the Admin Committee meeting last week. Great leadership. — Rui Xu (@RuiXuKS) November 13, 2019

They’re going to figure out a special council meeting date. I’ll keep y’all updated — Rui Xu (@RuiXuKS) November 13, 2019

The Nov. 21 special city council meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. at Fairway City Hall, 5252 Belinder Avenue. Neither Hepperly nor Nogelmeier have responded to invitations to comment for this story.

Twelve other Johnson County cities, including every city that borders Fairway, have adopted non-discrimination ordinances. Westwood became the latest city to join that list when it approved an NDO on a 4-1 vote last month.