Briefly Noted: Johnson County bonds receive top credit ratings

Johnson County bonds receive top credit ratings. Johnson County has again received a AAA/Stable credit rating from all three bond rating agencies – Fitch Ratings, Standard & Poor’s, and Moody’s Investor Services for its General Obligation Bonds. Of the more than 3,000 counties in the nation, fewer than 30 receive the top rating from all three agencies. Johnson County has issued about $22.1 million in General Obligation Bonds and about $1.4 million in Lease Purchase Revenue bonds. The bond ratings help determine the ease with which the county can borrow money and the interest rates it pays.

Someone stole a trailer with $30,000 worth of meals for homeless veterans. Someone has stolen a trailer with thousands of meals for homeless veterans. A local bank had packed more than 12,000 meals to donate to Friends In Service Of Heroes (F.I.S.H), a local veteran service organization. The trailer contained 12,100 meal packets, and each packet makes eight meals, totaling nearly 97,000 meals. The meals were going to be delivered to the Kansas City VA Medical Center on Nov. 21. The trailer had more than $30,000 worth of food. [Trailer with thousands of meals for homeless veterans stolen — KMBC]

Shawnee mayor begins annual Christmas Tree Fund. Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler has begun her annual Christmas Tree Fund, which supports Shawnee Community Services and Sunflower House this year. The mayor will present a check to Shawnee Community Services and Sunflower House at Christkindlmarkt on Saturday, Dec. 7 at city hall right before the mayor’s Christmas tree lighting. Anyone interested in supporting the fund can make a donation online, in person or mail a check to the following address:

City of Shawnee

Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund

11110 Johnson Drive

Shawnee, KS 66203