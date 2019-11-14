League of Kansas Municipalities honors Merriam for grant programs aimed at economic development

The Kansas League of Municipalities last month gave the city of Merriam its Inspire-Create-Innovate Community Award in recognition of efforts to engage residents through three specific programs.

Merriam undertook three grant programs aimed at improving economic development: the exterior home improvement grant, the block party grant and the neighborhood island grant.

“Our residents have really taken advantage of the three grant programs we started last year to help spur economic development in Merriam,” said Mayor Ken Sissom. “It’s exciting and an honor to see these grant programs recognized at the state level.”

The award is meant “to celebrate recent innovations, programs, community projects and acknowledge overall excellence in local governments,” according to the LKM website. Four other cities won a community award alongside Merriam, including the City of Shawnee for communications.

Winners were announced in the October 2019 Kansas Government Journal. Recipients were also recognized at LKM’s 2019 conference on Oct. 14.