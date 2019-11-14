Edison District announces final 2 chefs to fill out Strang Hall’s 6 kitchens

The Edison District’s Strang Hall announced on Monday six chef-entrepreneurs were selected to occupy the food hall when it opens in December 2019, according to a press release. All six restaurant concepts will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner, and a coffee shop and full service bar will also be available in the downtown Overland Park food hall.

“Strang Hall is more than a food hall,” Strang Hall founder Tim Barton said in the release. “It’s a chef collective for local culinary talent and a launching point for food entrepreneurs to showcase their skills.”

More than 30 chefs were interviewed, and the six chefs were chosen from a group of selected finalists that cooked for a larger panel of judges. Below are the six chefs and their respective restaurant concepts headed to the Edison District, including the two final additions, Jon Ponzer and Erin Bassett:

Chef Anourom Thompson’s restaurant concept, Anousone, will serve southeast Asian-inspired comfort food.

Chef Chad Tillman will serve craft sandwiches and pizzas at his restaurant concept, Norcini.

Chef Mark Dandurand’s restaurant concept, Fond, will include “small plates with exciting flavors that carry a hint of [familiarity],” according to the release.

Chef Remy Ayesh will serve Mexican-inspire cuisine at Nida.

Chef Jon Ponzer’s restaurant concept will feature “honest, delicious” food such as fried chicken, according to the release.

Chef Erin Bassett will offer a seasonal menu with fresh, local produce at her restaurant concept, Solstice.

“Our goal has always been to provide an authentic, chef-driven experience, and we scoured the Kansas City food scene looking for the right talent and the right fit,” Barton said in the release. “We are confident that the chefs we found will provide a unique and delicious dining experience and that customers will be excited to try them all.”