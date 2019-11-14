Briefly Noted: Butterfly Boutique clothing resale event raises $4,500+ for Veronica’s Voice

Butterfly Boutique clothing resale event raises $4,500+ for Veronica’s Voice. Veronica’s Voice, a local nonprofit that hosted a clothing resale event to help raise funds that support job opportunities for survivors of human trafficking, has raised $4,581 in its first ever Butterfly Boutique. The event was an opportunity to turn a clothing drive at Dentons law firm into a fundraiser. Kristy Childs and Lucy Bloom, nonprofit leaders, thanked everyone for their support in the event.

Johnson County Human Services to host Job & Education Fair on Thursday. Johnson County Human Services, in partnership with Johnson County Human Resources, is hosting a Job & Education Fair from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Sunset Drive Office Building, 11811 S. Sunset Drive, Olathe. This free event is open to the public. Job seekers will have the opportunity to network with more than 30 vendors including employers, colleges and resource agencies. Employers at the fair are hiring employees at livable wages, according to Johnson County. Colleges will be available to speak to participants about career opportunities in a variety of career fields, which will recruit for positions in government, manufacturing, education, public safety, social work, customer service and warehouse. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes.

Raising Cane’s seeks crewmembers for first Lenexa restaurant. Raising Cane’s, a chicken finger restaurant company, is seeking 85 crewmembers to join the team in preparation for a Dec. 5 grand opening of its first Lenexa restauran, which is nearing completion. The restaurant is located at 12056 W. 95th St. It will be the ninth Raising Cane’s in the Kansas City area, fifth in Kansas and 482nd system-wide. Interviews will take place at the Radisson Hotel Lenexa Overland Park located at 12601 W. 95th St. until Monday, Nov. 25. Afterwards, interviews will take place at the new restaurant. Interested candidates can apply online at raisingcanesjobs.com (search for Lenexa).