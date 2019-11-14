Best Bets for the Weekend: Some mid-November adventures

I don’t know about you, but I am starting to develop a deep appreciation for the month of November. After the complete craziness of October and before the insanity that is December, this month has the potential to be (dare I say?) calm. Before all of those holiday obligations set in, enjoy some time exploring our lovely community just for the fun of it.
- It’s the first of many, many, many tree lighting ceremonies this Friday in downtown Overland Park. I admit that this one does sound particularly attractive with hay rides and Dickens Carolers in the lineup. It’s also an opportunity to donate to the 2019 Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting Fund beneficiary, Make-A-Wish® Missouri & Kansas.
- I am beyond excited for the Dreaming of a Retro Xmas exhibit now on display at the Johnson County Museum. The exhibit highlights the Evergleam, the first commercially successful aluminum Christmas tree. Many of these trees will be arranged in and around the All-Electric House.
- All of this early snow fall has definitely gotten me in the mood for winter. We always have fun at the Ice at Park Place – the size is just right for our little ones and it’s easy to grab a bite once you’ve worked up an appetite on your skates. The rink opens this weekend and runs through February.
- Have you ever felt like your pet could read your mind? Come to the Gardner branch of the Johnson County Library this Saturday for Unlocking Em-PAW-thy, an interactive presentation presented by Wayside Waifs. The program (including a live animal) will help you appreciate similarities and differences in pet and human brains, emotions and social chemistry.