New Mission Slim Chickens location set to open Nov. 18

A new Slim Chickens restaurant off Johnson Drive in Mission is set to open next Monday, Nov. 18.

The fast casual restaurant, which serves Southern style chicken tenders, wings and sandwiches, is located in the building off Johnson Drive vacated by Taco Bell in the Mission West Shopping Center in March 2018.

The property is managed by Block & Company Realtors, which negotiated the long-term lease for the building. The 2,300 square foot facility has undergone a significant renovation to pave the way for the new restaurant.

Slim Chickens currently has two locations in Johnson County: one in Lenexa at 8700 Long Street, just off 87th Street; and one in Overland Park on 135th Street.

A franchisee had been eyeing a location on State Line Road in Prairie Village for a Slim Chickens location a few years ago, but that project was canceled.