Briefly Noted: AdventHealth Shawnee Mission receives an ‘A’ for patient safety

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission receives an ‘A’ for patient safety. AdventHealth Shawnee Mission was awarded its most recent ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. AdventHealth Shawnee Mission has earned 13 consecutive ‘A’ grades, the most of any hospital in Kansas. The designation recognizes the Merriam-based hospital’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.

KU debaters from Shawnee Mission area place in multiple tournaments. Several University of Kansas debaters from the Shawnee Mission area have placed first, second and third in multiple tournaments over the past several weeks. Successful debaters at the Robert F. Kennedy Harvard tournament earlier this month included Nick Massa, a junior from Prairie Village; Ross Fitzpatrick, a junior from Leawood; and Lily Ottinger, a junior from Shawnee. KU debaters Michael Mcmahon of Overland Park and Jet Semrick of Prairie Village placed at a tournament in Detroit a week earlier. That same weekend, debater Carolyn Hassett of Leawood placed second at a tournament in Colorado.

Thief breaks open lockers, steals bank cards at Planet Fitness in Shawnee. Two women had their bank cards stolen last week after someone broke the lock off their lockers at the Planet Fitness in Shawnee. Shawnee police officers are investigating the incident, which took place Nov. 5. [Thief breaks locks on lockers inside Shawnee Planet Fitness, steals customers’ bank cards — WDAF]