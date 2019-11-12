Briefly Noted: Former Mission police officer tried to keep victims quiet after KCK cop threatened people with gun at The Peanut in Mission

Former Mission police officer tried to keep victims quiet after KCK cop threatened people with gun at The Peanut in Mission. Last year, a Kansas City Kansas police officer threatened people with a gun at The Peanut in Mission, and a Mission police officer discouraged them from filing a police report on the threat. Shortly after, two other police officers on the scene encouraged the Peanut employees who had been threatened to go ahead and file a police report, which ultimately resulted in charges filed against Robert Ward, the KCK police officer. Ward eventually lost his peace officer’s license and was charged with assault and possession of a firearm under the influence. He was sentenced to one year of probation as part of a plea agreement. And Cpl. Peter Martin, who no longer works for the Mission Police Department but was identified as one of the responding police officers, had tried to defend Ward that night. Martin allegedly told bar managers and the other officers at the scene that he “did not want to ruin the career of a police officer over a drunken mistake.” The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training last month revoked Ward’s certification. The commission could do the same to Martin, although it is unknown if the commission is investigating Martin’s behavior. Martin still has a peace officer’s license, but it is listed as inactive. [Officer tried to keep victims quiet after cop threatened people with gun at JoCo bar — The Kansas City Star]

Rep. Rui Xu attributes Facebook advertising for successful campaign to win House seat. In a recent article by the Washington Post, Rep. Rui Xu, a political newcomer and Democrat serving in the House of Representatives, attributed his victory in part to Facebook advertising that targets specific audiences. Top Democrats have called on Facebook to ban political advertising, but a ban could undercut first-time candidates like Xu. “I really, really honed my messaging on Facebook,” Xu said. He used Facebook’s microtargeting tools, in combination with a list of voters in the district, to reach specific users. [Ban political ads on Facebook? Upstart, anti-Trump candidates object. — Washington Post]

Lenexa Police issue Silver Alert for 74-year-old man. The Lenexa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old William A. Baryo. He was last seen Saturday in the area of 95th Street and I-35. At the time, he was driving a gray 2005 Acura TSX with a Kansas license plate of 695-GWZ. He may have a small dog with him. Anyone who sees him should contact police immediately. [Silver Alert issued for missing Lenexa man — KCTV]