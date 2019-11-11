Updates from Johnson County Community College: Don’t delay, enroll today!

At Johnson County Community College, we take pride in building a brighter tomorrow for our students, faculty, staff and community. That’s why we offer smaller class sizes, affordable tuition rates, state-of-the-art facilities and ongoing community support. Don’t take it from us, a recent Independent Student Satisfaction Survey found that 9 out of 10 students would return to JCCC to continue their education.

While most students are looking forward to the holidays and the upcoming winter break, now is the time to start thinking about spring! Spring semester, that is. Our course schedule offers something for every age and every stage of life. Here are a few reasons to attend JCCC:



Smaller Class Sizes

Class sizes average 20-25 students, allowing more 1-on-1 interactions with professors and increased hands-on learning opportunities. Not to mention fostering greater student engagement!



Affordable Tuition Rates

We understand that financial security is vital during every stage of the college experience – from orientation to graduation and beyond. That’s why we strive to put education within reach with competitive tuition rates. We also award millions of dollars in scholarships every year to qualified students. One application is all it takes for JCCC students to become eligible for hundreds of financial opportunities.



State-of-the-Art Facilities

Looking ahead, 2020 will mark the completion of our Campus Transformation Project. Thanks to this initiative, students are benefiting from:

A renovated gymnasium

The exceptional Fine Arts & Design Studios

The impressive Hugh L. Libby Career and Technical Education Center

We will soon open our Enhanced Campus Front Door which includes the highly anticipated outdoor sports complex and Student Center entrance.

Thriving Campus Culture

It’s no secret that educational experiences extend beyond the classroom. JCCC students have the opportunity to participate in more than 80 clubs and organizations that satisfy a wide variety of interests.

Additionally, we offer seven competitive athletics programs that are highly regarded throughout the community and beyond. Our sports teams boast a total of 11 National Championships and hundreds of regional and conference titles.

Students even get the opportunity to take their educational aspirations abroad by participating in one of our many Study Abroad programs.

Your Tomorrow Starts Here!

The new year is less than two months away! As you set priorities and goals for 2020, consider adding JCCC to your list. The Admissions Office is available to answer questions and kickstart your Cavalier journey. Contact them at 913-469-3803 or by email.

Still undecided on spring semester? Check out our 2019 winter session courses – One class. Four weeks. All online. Start your educational journey at JCCC from the comfort (and warmth!) of home this holiday season.