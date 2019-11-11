Shawnee police, Kansas Historical Society looking into missing gravestones at Shawnee Indian Cemetery

The Shawnee Police Department took a report of missing gravestones at the Shawnee Indian Cemetery, 10825 W. 59th Terrace, last month. The police department is working with the Kansas Historical Society, which cares for the cemetery, to identify the missing gravestones, according to Shawnee Police Major Jason Brunner.

The Kansas Historical Society obtained a police report as of Nov. 8, Director of Communications Bobbie Athon wrote the Post. KSHS did not respond to requests for further comment for this story.

Additionally, Brunner wrote the Post and said patrol officers have been made aware of the incident in case the suspect goes back to the cemetery at some point. If you have any information regarding the missing gravestones at the Shawnee Indian Cemetery, contact the Shawnee Police Department’s non-emergency line at (913) 631-2150.

The Shawnee Indian Cemetery came to be with the Treaty of 1854, according to the plaque outside the cemetery: the Shawnee tribe and the United States government designated five acres for the cemetery and a log church, which was built in 1840. A half-acre of land and a few gravestones remain, including the five-foot tall gravestone of the Shawnee Tribe’s first elected chief, Chief Joseph Parks.