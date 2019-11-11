Leawood becomes Purple Heart city, the first in Johnson County

Jay Senter - November 11, 2019 11:35 am
The Military Order of the Purple Heart plaque that will be on display at Leawood City Hall. Photos courtesy Lisa Harrison.

A group of Rotary Club members in Leawood have made a successful push to have the municipality designated as the first Purple Heart city in Johnson County.

Members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart presented the plaque to the city council recently.

The designation serves as a continual recognition of the 1.6 million Americans who have received a Purple Heart medal, which is awarded to members of the armed forces who are wounded or killed in action. More than 900 cities across the country have taken the step to declare themselves Purple Heart cities.

Leawood Mayor Peggy Dunn, who participated in a special Veterans Day program with the Leawood Rotary Club last week, announced that the city would issue a proclamation declaring Leawood a Purple Heart city. In response, the Military Order of the Purple Heart recently presented a plaque to the city noting the designation.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


There will also be a street sign noting Leawood’s Purple Heart City status.

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories