Leawood becomes Purple Heart city, the first in Johnson County

A group of Rotary Club members in Leawood have made a successful push to have the municipality designated as the first Purple Heart city in Johnson County.

The designation serves as a continual recognition of the 1.6 million Americans who have received a Purple Heart medal, which is awarded to members of the armed forces who are wounded or killed in action. More than 900 cities across the country have taken the step to declare themselves Purple Heart cities.

Leawood Mayor Peggy Dunn, who participated in a special Veterans Day program with the Leawood Rotary Club last week, announced that the city would issue a proclamation declaring Leawood a Purple Heart city. In response, the Military Order of the Purple Heart recently presented a plaque to the city noting the designation.

There will also be a street sign noting Leawood’s Purple Heart City status.