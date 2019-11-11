Briefly Noted: American Legion Post #153 invites Johnson County to co-host Veterans Day event; Veterans Day ceremonies move indoors

American Legion Post #153 invites Johnson County to co-host Veterans Day event; Veterans Day ceremonies move indoors. American Legion Post #153 has invited Johnson County to host its Veterans Day event in the legion’s hall, 410 E. Dennis Ave., Olathe. “We very much appreciate their invitation to join the American Legion in this important Veterans Day observance,” said Ed Eilert, chairman of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners. The event will kick off on the original schedule, 11 a.m. today, Nov. 11. Johnson County officials had made plans earlier this week to cancel Veterans Day ceremonies amid winter weather forecast of below freezing temperatures, wind chills in the mid-teens, and the possibility of snow flurries on Veterans Day.

Local advocates for homeless population in JoCo working to find new space for shelter this winter. Local organization Project 1020 is struggling to find a permanent space to open a shelter for homeless adults in Johnson County. The Olathe-based nonprofit has not been permitted by the city to set up a permanent shelter in a house it had purchased for that intent. And just last month, the city of Lenexa rejected a proposal for the nonprofit to host homeless adults at Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universality Church. During the cold months last year, the nonprofit had been housing homeless adults at The Branches Church, 13020 S. Black Bob Road, in Olathe. With cold weather setting in, advocates for Johnson County’s homeless population are “scrambling to reconstitute an effort that has provided overnight shelter for the past four years,” according to a report by KCPT. [Homeless in Johnson County; Shelter operator has no roof overhead as temperatures drop]

JCCC kicks off National Apprenticeship Week with new electrician program. Johnson County Community College has announced a partnership with local company Apple Electric Integrated Solutions that features a new Registered Electrician Apprenticeship program. The announcement comes in time for National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 11-17. Apple Electric and JCCC, in an effort to double the company’s manpower, has designed an apprenticeship program that provides related technical instruction to meet the company’s needs. Upon program completion, students will be trained in safety, print reading, National Electric Code, commercial and industrial wiring and specific industry software. JCCC is hosting an official signing event at 3 p.m. Nov. 12 in the Hugh L. Libby Career and Technical Education Center 145.