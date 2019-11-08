Your Home: House person or location person – which one are you?

By Chad Taylor

As I meet with potential sellers every day, many of them have the fear of the other side of the sale. Meaning, will they be able to find a new home after their current one sells. To me it all boils down to one question: “Are you a house person or a location person?”

Not that one person will easily find a new home and the other won’t, but it is an important question to ask yourself as you are contemplating a move. Reason being, if you are looking for a specific size or style of home in a general area, you will typically have more options available to you than someone who is looking to purchase in a very specific location.

Trust me, I understand location people. My wife, Leah, and I were and are location people. And our friends often ask us why we moved from a three bedroom, two bath home to another three bedroom two bath home (for twice the price) when we moved three years ago. The answer is location. We wanted to be able to walk to our elementary school and we wanted to stay in Prairie Village. At the time, our search area was 63rd St to 83rd St between Mission and Roe. Talk about specific location criteria. At the end of the day, it was worth it for us. Leah and I have never once regretted our decision to move to our new location. In all honesty, it is one of the best decisions that we have ever made together. The moral of the story is that we wrote the offer on our current home almost two years before the prior owners actually accepted it. That’s right. Our uber specific criteria caused us to wait patiently for almost two years before we got the call.

On the flip side, house people will typically have more options to choose from because they are not hand-cuffing themselves with a specific location. Therefore, they can be a little more picky as it pertains to the specs of their future home. Don’t get me wrong, house people can have their own challenges.

So here are a few tips for both house and location buyers:

House buyers