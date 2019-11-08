Glenwood Antique Mall to open in former T.J. Maxx store in Overland Park

A new antique mall is coming soon to the former location of T.J. Maxx in Overland Park.

Kirsten and Andrew Rowland, owners of Lily’s Estate Sales, an off-site estate sales venue, are about to open Glenwood Antique Mall next door at 9030 Metcalf Ave. Kirsten Rowland said they hope to open by Thanksgiving, pending approvals from the city of Overland Park.

The local, family-owned mall will house 35,000 square feet of merchandise from 380 to 400 vendors and dealers. Glenwood Antique Mall will sell a variety of antique and vintage (primarily pre-1970s) items, including furniture, advertising, glass, decor, household goods and kitchenware, high-end jewelry, smalls (collectibles), crystal and artwork. The antique mall will not sell crafts.

“We love it; we love the opportunity,” Kirsten said. “It’s a great space. The lighting’s phenomenal. The parking’s great. Block has been wonderful to work with, specifically Daniel Brocato.”

Kirsten said she and Andrew decided to open the antique mall because vendors asked them to help fill the gap. Several of their vendors had been selling items at neighboring antique malls that permanently closed, such as Mission Road Antique Mall in Prairie Village, and were looking for a new place to continue selling locally.

“They all came to us and asked us to open it, so we did,” Kirsten said.

Vendors are local and from out of town, from two blocks away to Colorado. The Rowlands are still selling a few more vendor booths.

The Rowlands are allowing all of the dealers to customize their booths with their individual choices of drywall, paint and signage. They’re continuing to sell and customize spaces until the mall opens.

Born and raised in the Kansas City area, Kirsten said it’s important for her to keep Overland Park’s past and present alive. That’s why they named the antique mall after Glenwood Theater, which had been located across the street before it relocated to Ranchmart.

“I loved going to Glenwood Theater; when I was a kid, that’s where we used to go to the movies, it was a big deal,” she said. “We want to be part of the resurgence of downtown Overland Park. I know we’re not properly in downtown, it’s to help with nostalgia.”

Business hours of Glenwood Antique Mall will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Rowlands said they hope to continue expanding their antique business operations in the shopping center in the near future. Kirsten said their next business venture will feature an exclusive selection with 70 vendors by invitation only.