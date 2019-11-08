Briefly Noted: Asphalt overlay work underway on Nieman Road in Shawnee

Asphalt overlay work underway on Nieman Road in Shawnee. Crews began paving Nieman Road between Johnson Drive and 55th Street on Tuesday, Nov 5. Additionally, work is underway to install curbs and driveways along the east of Nieman Road south of Johnson Drive, according to the city’s website. Crews are also completing the 10 foot wide trail on the east of Nieman north of Johnson.

UPDATE: American Legion Post #153 invites Johnson County to co-host Veterans Day event; Veterans Day ceremonies move indoors. American Legion Post #153 has invited Johnson County to host its Veterans Day event in the legion’s hall, 410 E. Dennis Ave., Olathe. “We very much appreciate their invitation to join the American Legion in this important Veterans Day observance,” said Ed Eilert, chairman of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners. The event will kick off on the original schedule, 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. Johnson County officials had made plans earlier this week to cancel Veterans Day ceremonies amid winter weather forecast of below freezing temperatures, wind chills in the mid-teens, and the possibility of snow flurries on Veterans Day.

Cold front brings agriculture smell to Kansas City. Kansas City area residents might have smelled a pungent odor in the air Wednesday night. 41 Action News Meteorologist Lindsey Anderson reported that the odor got trapped in part of the atmosphere in Minnesota and Iowa and traveled south with the frontal passage to Kansas City. tThe cold front that moved into the area had a shallow mixing layer that trapped the smell. [You smelt it, Iowa dealt it: Cold front brings agriculture smell to Kansas City — KSHB]