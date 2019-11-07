Briefly Noted: Senior crashes vehicle through garage in Shawnee

Senior crashes vehicle through garage in Shawnee. No one was injured when an SUV crashed through the back wall of a garage in Shawnee on Tuesday afternoon. Police, firefighters, and paramedics were called to a home in the 14700 block of West 71st Terrace shortly after 3 p.m. They arrived to find that the elderly female resident had driven her SUV through a wall and into a back bedroom. Sgt. Nick Pike of the Shawnee Police Department says the woman was not injured in the crash, and the home does not have any significant structural damage. Firefighters removed the remaining wall structure, making way for a tow truck to remove the vehicle from the bedroom. Pike said the woman had just returned home when the accident occurred.

Friends of Johnson County Library host annual Big Fall Kids Book Sale. Friends of Johnson County Library is hosting its annual Big Fall Kids Book Sale for the next few days at Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park. The book sale hours are 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The sale offers thousands of gently-used children’s books, DVDs & audiobooks at bargain prices. Most items are priced $2 or less. Cash, check, Visa, MasterCard, Discover and AMEX are accepted forms of payment. The Friends expect to sell more than 10,000 items in three days. Funds raised support early literacy programs, collection purchases and staff professional development at Johnson County Library.