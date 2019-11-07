Best Bets for the Weekend: Calming activities for a hectic life

Elections are over and the holiday season hasn’t quite begun – this seems like a good weekend to take things a little slower.
- Along those lines – I know mindfulness is so 2019, but I am here for it. Presented by Celestine Muhammad, a Certified Dynamic Mindfulness Teacher and co-founder of A Peace of Yoga Kansas City, Mind Full or Mindful at the Corinth branch of the Johnson County Library tonight will explore mindfulness practices like meditation, breathing, and movement to unlock a deeper understanding of the mind-body connection.
- Another slow and soulful activity – star gazing at the Overland Park Arboretum. Friday night learn about Native American tribes, in particular Potawatomi Nation, that once lived in eastern Kansas. Bring your family and your flashlights and get ready to gaze at the night sky.
- Scapino! runs at Shawnee Mission East East tonight through Saturday. The show is described as a fun, fast-paced show with mistaken identities, tricks, chase scenes, and young love.
- Any aspiring opera fans out there? Friday night’s City Center Live in Lenexa is a musical and spiritual journey featuring two women who changed the world: 15-year-old Anne Frank, a Jewish girl during the Holocaust; and Mirabai, a Hindu in 16th-century India who (as legend has it) refused to throw herself on her husband’s funeral pyre and left her family to write ecstatic poetry to Krishna.
- Channel your inner Demi Moore Friday at Ceramics Date Night, sponsored by Johnson County Parks and Rec. Enjoy some sensory exploration with your special someone as you learn about clay together.
- Fall in love with nature on Friday at the Heartland Conservation Alliance’s free, family fun event designed to explore the outdoors. Discover creeks and streams and learn about nature and glades at Camp Branch Glade Park in Stilwell. Enjoy tunes from Old Fangled, food vendors, live animals, a forest treasure hunt and a bonfire.