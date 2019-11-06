Your Health: Reducing your risk for ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer claims around 14,000 lives per year, with most cases occurring in women 45 and older. Because this cancer can go undetected in early stages, it’s important to understand your individual risk factors and take preventive steps to protect yourself from developing ovarian cancer.

Dr. Brenda Shoup, MD, is an OB/GYN certified by the MD Anderson Cancer Network® and currently practicing with AdventHealth. In this article from MyHealthKC, she explains the major risk factors for ovarian cancer and provides recommendations for reducing your risk.

