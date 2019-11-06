Briefly Noted: Schier Products Company breaks ground on new HQ in Shawnee

Schier Products Company breaks ground on new HQ in Shawnee. Schier Products Company, a grease trap interceptor manufacturer based in Edwardsville, Kansas, broke ground Monday on a project to relocate its headquarters to Shawnee. The company’s new headquarters will have a 51,500 square foot commercial building and relocate 48 employees to its new headquarters at the northeast corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Woodland Drive by March 31, 2021.

Lenexa purchases $2.1 million radio equipment for public safety, public works. The Lenexa council has approved purchasing new radio equipment from Motorola for the city’s public safety and public works departments. The new radios will cost about $2.1 million, less than the original cost estimate of $3.8 million. City staff noted that the savings is a result of the combination of cooperative pricing agreements, repurposing of necessary equipment and negotiations. Lenexa, like other cities, was using older radios from Motorola that are no longer manufactured and would no longer be supported as of December. The upgrade of equipment will allow the city to continue to operate within the county-wide radio system in Johnson County, city staff noted. The project is funded in the city’s 2019-2023 Capital Improvement Program. The Lenexa council on Oct. 15 voted 6-0 to approve the purchases. Councilmembers Andy Huckaba and Joe Karlin Carlin were absent. There was no discussion or public comment.