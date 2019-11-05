Rep. Davids urges Kansas delegation to oppose rule change on adoption placement and same-sex couples

A proposal introduced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that would roll back a requirement that foster care and adoption agencies receiving federal funds may not refuse to place children with same sex couples has prompted a response from Rep. Sharice Davids.

Davids, the first openly gay person to serve as a member of Congress in the state, sent letters to the rest of the Kansas delegation today urging them to contact President Donald Trump to oppose the proposed rule change.

“As a member of the LGBTQ community myself, I cannot overstate the material harm this proposed rule would do,” Davids wrote. “Preventing qualified, capable, and loving parents from fostering or adopting children in need of a home based on the parents’ sexual orientation or gender identity is cruel and baseless.”

A release issued by HHS on the proposed rule says it would amount to a reversal of regulatory provisions put in place during the Obama administration.

“HHS would revise two provisions of the 2016 rulemaking to require grantees to comply with applicable nondiscrimination provisions passed by Congress and signed into law, including legislation ensuring the protection of religious liberty, and to provide that HHS complies with all applicable Supreme Court decisions in administering its grant programs,” reads the release. “The proposed rule represents the Trump Administration’s strong commitment to the rule of law―the Constitution, federal statutes, and Supreme Court decisions. These require that the federal government not infringe on religious freedom in its operation of HHS grant programs and address the impact of regulatory actions on small entities.”

The issue being considered at the federal level has recent parallel in state law. In 2018, then-Gov. Jeff Colyer signed a level bill that allowed faith-based adoption and foster care agencies to receive state funding regardless of whether they would consider placing children in the homes of same-sex couples.

Davids issued the following statement on the matter today: