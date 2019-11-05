Briefly Noted: Constitutional amendment question on Nov. 5 ballot; SMSD schools get Apple recognition

Census question on Nov. 5 ballot for Kansas voters. Kansas voters will have a census question on the Nov. 5 state ballot that, if approved, would eliminate a constitutionally mandated adjustment of federal census numbers. Unique to Kansas, the recount is designed to ensure college students and military members in the state are counted in the location of their permanent residence. Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab called the language “burdensome, antiquated and expensive” in written testimony to the Senate Ethics, Elections & Local Government Committee earlier this year. He estimated the adjustment for the 2020 census would cost approximately $834,000. [Hey Kansas taxpayers: Do you want to save nearly a million bucks? — Flatland KC]

Two additional Shawnee Mission schools recognized as Apple Distinguished Schools. The Shawnee Mission School District has announced that Bluejacket-Flint Elementary and Rosehill Elementary have been recognized as Apple Distinguished Schools for 2019-2022. Apple Distinguished Schools are considered to be among the most innovative schools in the world for the ways they inspire creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking among students. Apple Distinguished Schools also showcase innovative uses of technology in learning, teaching, and the school environment. This is a second designation for these two elementary schools, who are also joined by Broken Arrow Elementary, Briarwood Elementary and Trailwood Elementary. These three schools received their second designation as Apple Distinguished Schools for 2018-2021.