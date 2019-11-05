Apparent accidental electrocution kills man on job site in Prairie Village

Prairie Village police this afternoon announced that a man working on a construction site near 79th and State Line Road died of electric shock. The deceased was identified as 48-year-old Michael T. Young.
The press release from the police department is below:
On November 5, 2019, at approximately 1:26 p.m., Prairie Village officers were dispatched to the 7900 block of State Line Road on a report of a medical emergency. Upon arrival, 48-year-old Michael T. Young was found deceased after an apparent accidental death by electrocution while working at a job site. This is an on-going investigation.