Updates from Johnson County Community College: Attend a 2019-2020 Academic Theatre season production

The Johnson County Community College theatre program has been touted as one of the best in the Midwest, earning many national awards through the prestigious Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF). Fortunately for us, these talented students act, direct and produce an annual season of plays. All performances take place on campus and are free for community members to enjoy!

The remaining performances of the 2019-2020 season include classic and contemporary works and a children’s play. Here’s what you have to look forward to:

Farragut North (Beau Willimon)

Nov. 15-17, 22-24

Polsky Theatre

7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Farragut North is a timely story about the lust for power and the costs that one will endure to achieve it. This play is loosely based on former Governor Howard Dean’s 2004 Democratic primary election campaign for U.S. President.

Ming Lee and the Magic Tree

Jan. 31-Feb. 2

Bodker Black Box Theatre

6 p.m. Friday; noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

This children’s play is performed in traditional Chinese style and tells the story of a Prince who will be allowed to marry the Princess of the Stars, but only if he can find a happy man. In his search, the Prince gives Ming Lee a circle of wishes, each of which Ming Lee thinks will make him happy. But, during his journey, he discovers fine hats do not make a fine head.

Blithe Spirit (Noël Coward)

April 24-26, May 1-3

Polsky Theatre

7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Socialite and novelist Charles Condomine invites the eccentric medium and clairvoyant Madame Arcati to his house to conduct a séance, hoping to gather material for his next book. The scheme backfires when he is haunted by the ghost of his annoying and temperamental first wife, Elvira, who continuously tries to disrupt Charles’ marriage to his second wife, Ruth, who cannot see or hear the ghost.

See You There!

All academic productions are free to the public and seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis. No tickets or reservations are required!

