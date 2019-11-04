Briefly Noted: Johnson Drive in Shawnee reduced to one single lane this week

Johnson Drive in Shawnee reduced to one single lane this week. Johnson Drive will be down to one single lane at Widmer in Shawnee for about one week beginning Monday, Nov. 4. This is not one lane in each direction. It is one single lane with temporary traffic signals, so drivers need to be prepared to stop and wait until it is their turn to proceed through the area. Also, Widmer is closed at Johnson Drive while crews work to replace a stormwater pipe. City staff recommend avoiding the area for the next week while crews work to make stormwater upgrades in the area.

Leawood couple get another chance to hold sheriff’s deputies responsible in marijuana raid case. Adlynn and Robert Harte, a Leawood couple whose home was raided in 2012 after Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies claimed that loose tea found in their trash was marijuana, will get another chance to argue that the operation violated their constitutional rights. This month the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruled that the Hartes, who lost their case after a jury trial in 2017, were wrongly denied the opportunity to pursue several of their claims. [Victims of marijuana raid based on tea in their trash get another chance to hold cops responsible — Reason]

RideKC announces free fares on Election Day. RideKC customers can get a free ride to their polling place on Election Day tomorrow, Nov. 5. To make it easier for voters, fares on all RideKC bus routes serving Kansas City, Mo., Johnson County, Wyandotte County and Independence will be free. Paratransit will also be free to ride. In Kansas, Johnson County voters can access resources from the Johnson County Election Office website. Customers can plan their travel early. For help planning your trip, call 816-221-0660 and provide the starting address and the address of the polling place to where you will be traveling. Customers can also plan a trip with Google Transit trip planner, available on the home page of RideKC.org. The Regional Transit Call Center is also open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.