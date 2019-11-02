Your Community: Big Fall Kids Book Sale

It’s that wonderful time of year when you can stock your home or school library with great books perfect for reading, while curled up in a cozy blanket. Find thousands of gently-read books for kids of all ages at bargain prices during the Friends of Johnson County Library Big Fall Kids Book Sale from November 7-9. There’s a large variety so you’re sure to find lots of treasures. Most items 50¢ – $2. Cash, checks & cards are accepted.

The sale will be held at Central Resource Library, 9875 W 87th Street, Overland Park, KS. Ample free parking available.

Thursday, Nov. 7

9 am – 7:30 pm

Friday, Nov. 8

9 am – 5:30 pm

Saturday, Nov. 9

9 am – 3 pm

Funds raised support early literacy programs, collection purchases and staff professional development at Johnson County Library. Friends membership is not required, but highly encouraged, to shop for great deals and support the Library. For details, visit jocolibrary.org/booksale.

