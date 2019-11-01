Village Presbyterian Church beneficiary concert to celebrate 40-year partnership with Habitat KC

When Habitat for Humanity Kansas City established itself 40 years ago, Village Presbyterian Church was the first group to donate to the organization and one of the first to form a group of consistent volunteers. On Nov. 3, Village Church on Mission, 6641 Mission Road, will host a fall concert to celebrate the 40-year partnership and raise funds for Habitat KC.

“Village [Presbyterian Church] has been an amazing supporter of ours for 40 years,” said Kellen Jenkins, Habitat KC marketing and communications manager. “We would not be where we are today without their early and their continued support of our mission.”

Village Church built the fall concert — one of three beneficiary concerts held a year — around the themes of love, refuge and community, Director of Music Ministry Will Breytspraak said. Each song the choir and string quintet will perform follows the themes, such as “The Old Church” by Stephen Paulus and “The Spaces Between Us” by Larry Nickel.

The title of the concert is ‘Let My Love Be Heard,’ which is also the first song to be performed, and will begin at 3:00 p.m. Admission to the concert is free, but donations made will benefit Habitat KC.

Not only does the concert provide a way to raise funds for Habitat KC, it also acts as an opportunity to get the organization’s message out to the public, Jenkins said. Although Habitat KC has deep roots in the community, events such as the beneficiary concert allows the public to learn more about the need, he said. Currently, there are 13,000 people in Kansas City that are in need of affordable housing solutions, he said.

“Habitat KC is always working to reach those people, but we need support from the community,” Jenkins said. “Events like this go a long way in letting people know about the need and also how to get involved, and that helps us meet that need.”

Breytspraak said he hopes the event is “more than a concert” for the audience, and that it leaves them with a greater perspective and hopefulness. Additionally, he said “To the Hands” by Caroline Shaw may prove to be a shocking song for the audience. While the string instruments play fast, repeated patterns called ostinati, the choir will sing statistics of displacement, Breytspraak said.

“I hope that people leave with their hearts warmer, but also — with a piece like that — thinking a little bit more, [with] full engagement of their mind and their spirit,” Breytspraak said.

A video featuring discussions with members of the choir is embedded below: