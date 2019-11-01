Briefly Noted: Weir, Adkins at odds over visibility of support for Trump during impeachment inquiry; Lenexa police hosting Use of Force workshop for residents

Republican Congressional candidate says opponent has been ‘eerily silent’ on Trump impeachment. Sara Hart Weir, the Mission Republican running for the Kansas 3rd Congressional seat, attacked primary opponent Amanda Adkins this week for being insufficiently supportive of President Donald Trump as Democrats move forward with impeachment proceedings against him. Adkins called the attack “silly games.” Incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids joined all but two Congressional Democrats in voting for the formal impeachment inquiry this week. [‘Eerily silent.’ Kansas GOP candidates trade blows over Trump impeachment inquiry — Kansas City Star]

Lenexa police hosting Use of Force workshop for residents. The Lenexa Police Department is hosting a free Use of Force Workshop this weekend for Johnson County residents ages 18 and older. The workshop takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2 at the police station, 12500 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa. As part of the workshop, participants have the opportunity to go thought the department’s firearms simulator which puts them in realistic scenarios that police may encounter.

Rep. Sharice Davids leading roundtable on surprise medical billing. Rep. Sharice Davids will lead a roundtable discussion on surprise medical billing and its impact on Kansas families from 3 to 4 p.m. today in the Carmack Community Room in the Johnson County Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park. To RSVP, or for questions, contact Johanna Warshaw at [email protected] Confirmed panelists include:

Dr. Lee Norman: Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Dr. Marc Larsen: Emergency physician at St. Luke’s and President of the Metro Emergency Physicians

Shalae Harris: Program Director at the Alzheimer’s Association Heart of America Chapter

Dr. Sam Caughron: Pathologist & Lab Medical Director at Advent Health and President of MAWD Pathology Group

Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler to volunteer with Extra Mile Day today. Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler is one of more than 525 mayors across the United States who are volunteering to “go the extra mile” in service and contribution on Extra Mile Day. By participating, Distler is recognizing and appreciating volunteers in Shawnee.