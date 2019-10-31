Briefly Noted: Rising Star Elementary evacuated for gas spill

Rising Star Elementary evacuated for gas spill. Students at Rising Star Elementary School in Lenexa were briefly evacuated from the building just after 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Lenexa Fire Department was called to the school, located at 8600 Candlelight Lane, following reports of an “overpowering” gasoline odor in the building. Recorded radio traffic indicates the odor was caused by a gasoline spill. Firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded and ventilated the building to clear the odor. No students or staff reported any illness associated with the smell. No other details were immediately available. Report from Mike Frizzell.

Lee Boulevard from 95th to 103rd open to traffic today. Lee Boulevard between 95th and 103rd streets will be open to through traffic today, Oct. 31. Kissick Construction Company will have daily lane restrictions in order to complete the remainder of the road improvements. Drivers should expect delays, be alert and follow posted construction signage.

SM North marching band surprises woman on 85th birthday. Blanche Williams had a special surprise on her 85th birthday Monday: The Shawnee Mission North marching band came to her house blocks from the high school and played “Happy Birthday” to her. “We had an opportunity at one point in time to brighten someone’s day,” said Chad Reed, the band director. “It was someone we didn’t even know. That almost made it feel better.” [Shawnee Mission North marching band surprises woman on 85th birthday — KSHB]