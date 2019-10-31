Best Bets for the Weekend: Here’s to a frosty Halloween weekend

Happy Halloween! Raise your hand if you think this holiday should be rescheduled for when the temps are above 50 degrees! I guess the best we can hope for is a hot toddy and a warm costume. Here are some fun activities for today and this weekend when the kids are all sugared up and the walls are closing in…:
- If your kids haven’t already gotten more candy than they could consume in a lifetime, remember there are multiple shopping centers holding trick or treating events, including the Prairie Village Shops, the Corinth Shops and Oak Park Mall.
- Sylvester Powell, Jr. Community Center is hosting one of its monthly Free Family Fun nights this Saturday. With a family movie, open swimming, crafts and their indoor playground kids of all ages should find something fun to do.
- I love everything about this idea – the Learning Tree in Prairie Village will be hosting a Halloween Candy Buy Back. Each year they collect nearly 1,000 lbs of candy for Treats for Troops. Bring your candy and they’ll give you $5 in Learning Tree Bucks to spend in the store.
- It’s the best kind of dangerous idea – visiting an animal shelter. Fall Back in Love with the Great Plains SPCA on Sunday is a family festival that includes 50% off animal adoption fees. Adopting our sweet puppy Sophie from the SPCA was one of the best decisions we ever made.