Sheridan’s Frozen Custard in Overland Park temporarily closed for renovations, to reopen in November

Jim Sheridan, owner of Sheridan’s Frozen Custard, has recently taken back ownership of his original location from a franchisee. In the meantime, the custard shop at 6825 W. 75th St. has temporarily closed beginning Oct. 14 while he makes repairs and upgrades the interior.

Sheridan plans to re-open the shop in mid-November.

“We’re really just trying to amp it up,” said Katie Murnan, new manager of Sheridan’s, of the renovations. She added that they’re planning to create a brighter, more open space within the shop and also upgrade the signage.

Sheridan opened his first Sheridan’s Frozen Custard in 1998 at the 75th Street location. A couple of years later, he sold it to a franchisee. The shop is now Sheridan’s second corporate location — his other corporately owned location is on Northwest Barry Road in the Northland.

“We’re really just trying to get it more inline with our other stores, get back out there and kind of re-own it,” Murnan added. “It’s fun to re-open something, so he’s really going to be working on just getting back to his vision for it and making it something to be proud of and in line with our other stores.”

George Meeter, a former manager of Sheridan’s and project facilitator for the renovations, said the landscaping, wiring and plumbing of the shop are all original, and the site was formerly a Hardee’s.

Sheridan added that he’s also planning to continue opening more corporate locations as he grows his business.

“We’re just excited to sell frozen custard,” he said. “That’s the bottom line.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that Jim Sheridan simply took back ownership of the 75th Street custard shop. Sheridan did not repurchase the shop; rather, the franchise agreement simply came to an end and he decided to continue running the shop as a corporate location.