Briefly Noted: Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated exclusion requirements for students, staff with the flu

Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated exclusion requirements for students, staff with the flu. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated exclusion requirements for staff and students with influenza (the flu). The period for keeping individuals with the flu out of school (exclusion) has decreased from seven days to five days for influenza cases diagnosed by a physician. Persons with a case of influenza should stay home for five days from the time the illness begins or until the individual is fever free for 24 hours without the aid of fever reducing medications, whichever is longer.

SM West student Brogan Thomas wins third place in Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day video contest. A video made by Shawnee Mission West student Brogan Thomas recently won third place as part of the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s celebration of Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day. You can view her video on YouTube.