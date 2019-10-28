Updates from Johnson County Community College: Free FAFSA assistance!

The holidays are right around the corner, but we have another important event to add to your calendars! On Tuesday, Nov. 5, JCCC is hosting a FAFSA completion event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Regnier Center. A team of Financial Aid professionals will be on-site to answer questions and provide assistance with 2020-21 applications. This event is free, open to the public and should only take 30 minutes of your time!

At Johnson County Community College, we know financial deadlines and applications can be confusing and stressful. That’s why we strive to provide financial aid guidance to both students and parents to help make the process a little easier.

“If you have never filed out a FAFSA or if it has been a while since the last time you did, this event is for you,” says Ashley Jost, Financial Aid Coordinator.

Jost also adds, “The FAFSA is required to receive federal aid, but it’s also required for many JCCC scholarships as well. Let us make the process easier so you do not miss out on educational funding opportunities.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Should students attend the event?

Yes! We want you to play a significant role in determining your financial future. It’s key that you understand the impact of borrowing funds, as well as what receiving grants and scholarships entails.

Students should have their:

• 2018 tax return information including W2 forms

• FSA ID (Don’t have one? We will help you set it up!)

• Social Security card

• Driver’s license

• Parents’ 2018 tax information (for dependent students)

Yes! We strongly recommend that dependent students bring their parent/s or guardian/s.

Our Financial Aid team has experience navigating these situations and will be on-site to provide guidance.

Our goal is to serve the community – whether you will attend JCCC next year, another institution or remain undecided, we want to help you prepare for scholarship and priority deadlines, so you can maximize your potential eligibility.

Please note: March 15 is the FAFSA priority deadline at JCCC.

There’s an App for that

The FAFSA process is going mobile this year, making it even easier to apply. Students and parents can complete the 2020–21 application using the myStudentAid app, available in the Apple App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android). Computers will be available for use at the event, but personal laptops and mobile devices are also welcome.

Sign Up Today!

Planning to attend our FAFSA assistance event? Don’t forget to RSVP.

If you can’t make it, we encourage you to a setup a one-on-one appointment with a member of our Financial Aid team by calling 913-469-3840 or emailing [email protected].