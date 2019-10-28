Roe 2020, teardown-rebuilds and public funding for art: Roeland Park council candidates talk issues at SM Post forum

Candidates seeking seats in the contested Roeland park city council races in November’s elections — Benjamin Dickens and Leonard Tocco in Ward 2; Galen Hansen and Trisha Brauer in Ward 3; and Michael Rebne and A.J. Cameron in Ward 4 — covered a host of issues at the forum we held Thursday evening at the Roeland Park Community Center.

If you missed the event in person, you can check out video below. We’ve got time codes listed for all of the topics we covered so you can jump to the issues that interest you most:

Roeland Park city council candidate forum