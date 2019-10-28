Briefly Noted: Advance voting in person starts today

Leah Wankum - October 28, 2019 7:15 am
Advance voting in person begins today. File photo

Advance voting in person starts today. In-person advance voting begins today, with locations at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center in Overland Park, the Johnson County Northeast Office in Mission, and the Okun Fieldhouse in Shawnee, among others. Advance voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during weekdays this weeks. Full details on locations and hours are available on the Johnson County Election Office website.

Lenexa native earns first place for graduate project at Mississippi State University. Elizabeth M. “Betty” Thomas, a Lenexa native studying agriculture and ag economics at Mississippi State University, earned first place for her graduate project  “Consumer Purchasing Response to Genetically Engineered Labeling in Vermont.” Thomas, who earned a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness/policy and law at MSU, received the award during the university’s recent Graduate Student Research Symposium.

