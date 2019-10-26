Your Community: Writers Conference offers development for all ages

Calling all writers! Johnson County Library will be holding its fifth annual Writers Conference November 14-17 at Central Resource Library. The conference will focus on craft, skill-development, and community building. Get your manuscript polished and submission-ready with how-to sessions, editing and critique, and networking opportunities. Thursday – Saturday is for adult and teen writers. Sunday is just for the kids. All sessions are first come, first served. Build your schedule and arrive early to get a spot.

Kickoff Event



The 2019 Writers Conference kicks off with responses to the prompt, “How has writing helped you through difficult times?” Conference faculty will be joined by local authors reading their original works. Attendees are encouraged to drop in and meet the faculty for the weekend, mingle with other local writers and enjoy refreshments and author signings. Conference organizers will review and invite select authors to share their work at the kickoff.

Conference Sessions



Whatever the stage of your writing life, this conference has programs that will inspire you to pick up your pen. Enjoy two motivating days of panels, workshops and seminars covering subjects as diverse as fight scene writing, critique partner “speed friending” and word sprints to get you through NaNoWriMo. The conference provides opportunities to have your professional portrait taken, to talk with experts and published authors, and to network with local writers of all genres.

Writers Conference Welcomes Teens



If you are a teen working on a new story, polishing up your submission for elementia (Johnson County Library’s teen literary magazine), or wanting to refine your writing, the Writers Conference is definitely for you. Faculty this year include Young Adult authors L.L. McKinney and Elizabeth Bunce in addition to locally and nationally renowned writers of all genres. Enjoy seminars and workshops on the writing process, and the writing life.

Meet the Author: Sylvester “Sly” James in Conversation with Sean Wheelock



Former Kansas City Mayor Sly James collaborated with Sean Wheelock on James’ new autobiography, A Passion for Purpose: Building Cities for Our Children. They have seamlessly incorporated the former mayor’s political philosophy and his life story into a fast-paced and entertaining story told with an informative and authentic style. James and Wheelock will engage in a dynamic conversation that includes audience participation, followed by a book signing. Books will be available for purchase by Ascend Books, LLC.

Writers Conference Kids Day



The 2019 Writers Conference has a day of programming designed just for the young writer in your life. Kansas City-based children’s authors Daniel Schwabauer, L.L. McKinney, Jenn Bailey and Elizabeth Bunce present on topics like character creation and how to tell a good story. Each session provides opportunities to practice and share writing, so kids can come prepared to create. For all interested young people with a focus on grades 4-8.

For more information about the Writers Conference and a link to the full schedule, visit jocolibrary.org/writersconference.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom