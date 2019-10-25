Sponsored Post

Your Home: 7 questions you must ask when choosing a Realtor

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - October 25, 2019 10:00 am

By Chad Taylor

Are you ready to find a Realtor? Here’s a list of questions you should use in your interview process:

  1. What is the average number of days your listings are on the market before selling?
  2. Are you a full time agent?
  3. What percentage of the original list price are your homes selling for on average?
  4. Do you have a team that allows you to focus on just selling your listings, or do you do everything yourself?
  5. How long have you been selling real estate?
  6. How often do you have to ask your clients for price adjustments?
  7. Can you provide me with the phone numbers of some recent clients for a reference?

This video, shot with one of our most recent clients, lays out the process:

This weekly sponsored column is written by Chad Taylor of the Taylor-Made Team and Keller Williams Realty Key Partners, LLC. The Taylor-Made Team consistently performs in the top 3 percent of Realtors in the Heartland MLS. Please submit follow-up questions in the comments section or via email. You can find out more about the Taylor-Made Team on its website. And always feel free to call at 913-825-7540.

