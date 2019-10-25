Your Home: 7 questions you must ask when choosing a Realtor

By Chad Taylor
Are you ready to find a Realtor? Here’s a list of questions you should use in your interview process:
- What is the average number of days your listings are on the market before selling?
- Are you a full time agent?
- What percentage of the original list price are your homes selling for on average?
- Do you have a team that allows you to focus on just selling your listings, or do you do everything yourself?
- How long have you been selling real estate?
- How often do you have to ask your clients for price adjustments?
- Can you provide me with the phone numbers of some recent clients for a reference?
This video, shot with one of our most recent clients, lays out the process:
