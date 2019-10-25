Shawnee police looking for suspects in gun robbery at Big Lots

Mike Frizzell - October 25, 2019 3:43 pm
Shawnee police are looking for suspects after a man was robbed of the gun he was attempting to sell at Big Lots. Photo credit Mike Frizzell

Shawnee Police are still looking for the suspects who robbed a man of a gun in the Big Lots parking lot.

Major Jason Brunner says officers were called to the store at 7408 Nieman Road about 6 p.m. Thursday.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that the man had arranged to meet someone in the parking lot to sell them a gun. The man trying to make the sale was met by two suspects, who pointed a gun and took the gun, which was being offered for sale.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that a firearm was taken by force during a sales exchange,” Maj. Brunner said. “The suspect vehicle was later located in Kansas City, Missouri; however there have not been any arrests made at this time.”

Detectives continue to investigate. No other details have been released.

