Northeast Johnson County cities’ leaf collection programs set to begin in coming weeks

Fairway, Roeland Park and Westwood each have leaf collection programs that are set to begin in late October and early November. Fairway will receive a group rate for leaf pick-up from Benjamin Lawn & Landscape, while Roeland Park will handle leaf collection through its public works department.

This is the about the eighth year Fairway has offered an optional leaf collection service to its residents, Director of Public Works Bill Stogsdill said. Two homeowners associations in Fairway, Fieldston and Fairway, have arranged for a curbside leaf removal for all of their owners.

“It’s a pretty straightforward thing, and our residents have really enjoyed the service since its been added,” Stogsdill said.

Fairway residents will have the option to pay for and participate in one or both leaf pick-up dates. The first pick-up date costs $40, the second pick-up date costs $52, or residents can choose both pick up dates for $75.

Dates for Fairway’s first and second leaf pick-up are as follows:

Ward 1 and Fairway HOA, Monday, Nov. 25; Monday, Dec. 16

Ward 2 and Fieldston HOA, Sunday, Nov. 24; Sunday, Dec. 15

Ward 3, Monday, Oct. 28; Monday, Dec. 2

Ward 4, Monday, Oct. 28; Monday, Dec. 2

Roeland Park residents do not have to pay to participate in the leaf collection service, which has been provided for over 10 years, Public Works Director Donnie Scharff said. The city purchased its own leaf vacuum truck in 2018, he said.

This year, Roeland Park has implemented a structured schedule for the leaf collection program. There are zones — which are anywhere from eight to 10 streets — with a two-day pick up schedule, when the truck will be within a certain zone to collect leaves, Scharff said.

Residents can participate in three leaf collection dates, which can be found on the 2019 leaf collection schedule.

Although Westwood has contracted this service out to Roeland Park in the past, this year the Westwood public works department will operate the service themselves. The service is set to begin on Nov. 4, with public works personnel starting at 51st Terrace and working their way north to 47th Street. Residents can keep track of where public works has been and where public works will be online.

Guidelines that overlap for each city are as follows:

Rake leaves into long piles along the back of the curb, out of the street.

Do not block the sidewalk with piles of leaves, leave at least three feet of sidewalk space.

Keep piles to leaves only, remove all sticks, trash, rocks and debris.

Do not block the leaf piles with vehicles on the day of a scheduled pick-up.

For Fairway residents, the Benjamin Lawn & Landscape trucks can reach six-feet into yards. In Roeland Park, the truck can reach eight-feet into yards. Leaves beyond those points in each city may not be removed. Fairway residents interested in the service can sign up and pay online at BenjaminLawn.com.

Westwood residents are asked not to rake leaves directly under low-hanging trees. The city will not pick up leaf piles that are below trees lower than 14 feet in height, until the piles are moved to an accessible area.