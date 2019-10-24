Briefly Noted: Roeland Park city council candidate forum set for tonight

Roeland Park city council candidate forum set for tonight. Our forum for the candidates running for Roeland Park city council is set for tonight, Oct. 24 at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive, Roeland Park. Doors to the event open at 6 p.m. The forum itself will run from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. We’ll be collecting questions from the audience on notecards to pose to the candidates. You can RSVP to the event by clicking here.

Rep. Sharice Davids launches community conversations to take 3rd District issues to Washington. Rep. Sharice Davids on Wednesday announced she is launching a series of community conversations across Kansas’ Third Congressional District. These conversations will offer constituents the opportunity to hear from Davids on issues that matter to the community. Davids’s first community conversation is this Saturday, Oct. 26 in Kansas City, Kansas, moderated by former KCK Mayor Carol Marinovich. “Representative is more than a job title – it’s my most important responsibility as a member of Congress,” Davids said. “In order to best represent the people of Kansas’ Third District, I have to be present and accessible in all corners of our region, listening to the folks in our community and sharing information about the work I’m doing at home and in D.C. Our community conversations will provide a chance to dive deep into the issues that matter most to our community, so I can continue to take Kansas voices to Washington.” The event below is free and open to all residents of Kansas’ Third Congressional District. Due to space constraints, constituents are asked to RSVP here.

Report shows Prairie Village, Lenexa have highest rental rates in Kansas. A report by RENTCafé, a nationwide apartment search website, shows that Prairie Village is the state’s most expensive city for renters: With a 23.3% year-over-year growth rate, the city now has an average rent of $1,261. Lenexa landed the runner-up position, with an average rent of $1,141. The most noticeable month-over-month decrease in rental rates was recorded in Shawnee, where rents went down by $4 compared to August. Click here for the full Kansas Rent Report – September 2019.