Best Bets: We all scream for Halloween

Halloween decor is out in full force and costumes have been procured. If I were you I would grab some candy today, because from the looks of this event calendar, there won’t be any left by Sunday…
- Not that it’s a contest, but I think Lenexa might win the Halloween Spirit award:
- It’s an Enchanted Forest just for tonight in Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. Enjoy performances by puppets, musicians and singers along the trail around Rose’s Pond and fun photos in the photo booth. This Halloween event takes the focus off the candy and puts it on seasonal displays, friendly characters and performances.
- Truck or Treat on Saturday morning combines touch-a-truck and a trunk-or-treat. Watch pumpkins get smashed by an asphalt roller or dropped from great heights, painting snow plows and checking out the large equipment up close while collecting treats. Gotta love an event that demonstrates how Municipal Services keeps our streets, traffic signals, vehicles, stormwater network and facilities in good shape.
- No Trick, Our Treat: Not Your Mummy’s Halloween House Party III also takes place on Saturday. Stop by the Rec Center first for Trick or Treat Hide ‘n Seek, a candy-finding scavenger hunt. Party at the Public Market for the rest of the evening with face painting, airbrush tattoos, games, music and one impressive costume contest.
- Saturday afternoon the Overland Park Police are hosting Trunk or Treat with Police. This free community event is in the lower parking lot of the Myron E. Scafe Justice Center.
- Halloween Happenings will also be taking place at the Merriam Marketplace on Saturday afternoon. Spooky fun will include inflatables, games, costume, InstaFun KC Photobooth, and more.
- Fairway’s Trail of Tricks and Treats on Sunday leads little ones down a huge trail in the green space at Peterson Park. Admission includes access to the trail, two glow sticks (the extra one is for Halloween Night), hot dogs, cookies, drinks, carnival games and pumpkins to paint.