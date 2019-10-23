Sponsored Post

Your Health: MyHealthKC creates activity book for kids

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - October 23, 2019 10:00 am

Learning healthy habits at a young age sets children up for a lifetime of wellness.
MyHealthKC makes learning these habits fun with the Healthy Kids Activity Book. Loaded with fun activities that can be done individually or with a friend, the Healthy Kids Activity Book educates young children on topics relating to healthy living. Visit MyHealthKC.com to print your free copy today.

MyHealthKC.com is your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at Advent Health, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories