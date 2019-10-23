Your Health: MyHealthKC creates activity book for kids

Learning healthy habits at a young age sets children up for a lifetime of wellness.

MyHealthKC makes learning these habits fun with the Healthy Kids Activity Book. Loaded with fun activities that can be done individually or with a friend, the Healthy Kids Activity Book educates young children on topics relating to healthy living. Visit MyHealthKC.com to print your free copy today.

