Veronica’s Voice hosting first clothing re-sale event to support survivors of human trafficking

Veronica’s Voice, a local organization dedicated to fighting human trafficking and exploitation, is having its first re-sale event to help raise funds that support job opportunities for survivors.

The re-sale event, Butterfly Boutique, takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Indian Heights United Methodist Church, 10211 Nall Avenue, Overland Park.

Items for re-sale include women’s and men’s gently used clothing and accessories such as purses, jewelry and shoes. The event is open to the public.

Proceeds from the Butterfly Boutique will be used to grow the organization’s social justice enterprise, a Just Cause, which features bath and body products made by survivors of commercial sex trafficking.

“We’re committed to housing and job opportunities for women — we seek to heal, empower and employ,” said Lucy Bloom, executive director of Veronica’s Voice. “Residents in our recovery home are actually building a business, and the Butterfly Boutique is just one opportunity for them to be able to raise funds that will support their job opportunities.”

Bloom said they hope to raise at least $5,000 — but hopefully more than $10,000 — at this debut re-sale event.

“We’re actually hoping that this will eventually lead to us being able to have our storefront,” Bloom said. “We’re hoping to keep a boutique running where we would have it open several times a month for people to come and shop and to have that help increase the revenues coming into our social enterprise.”

To date, Just Cause has maintained a 2.5 return on investment — for every dollar invested in the organization’s social justice enterprise, the organization has gained $2.50 to continue development of the program, Bloom said.

“We’re hoping that events like this will help us to actually increase that ROI,” she added.

The organization partnered with Dentons, a global law firm, to host the event. The law firm has collected more than 2,000 items of gently used clothing — including apparel from designer labels — from employees at all of its U.S. locations.

Bloom said they are looking for more volunteers to assist with setup, operations and takedown of the re-sale event. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up online.