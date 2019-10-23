SM East girls golf team caps season with state 6A title, Mill Valley finishes 2nd

Against the backdrop of a perfect fall day in central Kansas, the SM East girls golf team capped off a season of excellence with its first 6A team title in four years.

On the strength of top ten performances from four golfers, the Lancers easily took first place in the team standings, beating second place finisher and defending state champ Mill Valley by 36 strokes.

Junior Quincy Helper had the best outing on the Carey Park Golf Course over two rounds, finishing at 163 strokes and fifth place in the individual standings. Sophomore Tess Roman was eighth overall at 167 strokes, and was followed by sophomore Megan Stopperan at 173 strokes in ninth place, and junior Hope Robinett at 174 strokes in tenth place. The top four finishers on a team make up the team score.

Also golfing for the Lancers at the championship were junior Hanna Robinett, who finished 14th overall, and senior Martha Saferstein, who finished 18th overall.

It was the Lancers’ first team title since 2015, and SM East’s seventh girls golf state title overall.