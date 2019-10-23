KSHSAA corrects error in tennis tie-breaker calculation, knocking SM East from champ to runner-up

When the Kansas 6A girls tennis championship wrapped up Saturday, SM East left the court believing it had edged perennial rival and defending champ Blue Valley North in a third tie-breaker to win their first title since 2014.

Today, the Kansas State High School Athletics Association announced that there had been an error in the calculations, and that Blue Valley North had actually secured another title.

The teams were tied for points at the end of competition, so, by KSHSAA rules, the title decision would go to tie breakers. The Lancers and the Mustangs ended up being even in the first two tie-breaking considerations, so organizers turned to the third: The percentage of games won by members of each team in state play.

When initially calculated Saturday, organizers said The Lancers finished with a winning percentage of 62.825%, just five thousandths of a percent higher than Blue Valley North at 62.80%.

On Monday, however, officials were asked to take a look at the calculations. They found an error had been made, and SM East had actually finished with a lower winning percentage than Blue Valley North.

KSHSAA issued the following statement on the situation today: