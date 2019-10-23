Brookridge, tax incentives, open mic time, dark store theory: Overland Park council candidates talk issues at SM Post forum

The candidates running for seats on the Overland Park city council representing Wards 4 (Dan Osman and incumbent Fred Spears); 5 (Phil Bressler and incumbent Faris Farassati); and 6 (incumbent Rick Collins and Scott Hamblin) covered a range of issues at our forum Tuesday night at Lakewood Middle School.

If you missed the event in person, you can check out video below. We’ve got time codes listed for all of the topics we covered so you can jump to the issues that interest you most:

Overland Park City Council Wards 4, 5 and 6 Candidate Forum