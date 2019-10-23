Briefly Noted: Roeland Park city council candidate forum set for Thursday

Roeland Park city council candidate forum set for Thursday. Our forum for the candidates running for Roeland Park city council is set for Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive, Roeland Park. Doors to the event open at 6 p.m. The forum itself will run from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. We’ll be collecting questions from the audience on notecards to pose to the candidates. You can RSVP to the event by clicking here.

JCDS receives accreditation from international accreditation service CQL. Johnson County Developmental Supports announced on Tuesday that it has received the three-year Basic Assurances Accreditation from the Council on Quality and Leadership. JCDS, a provider of intellectual and developmental disabilities services in Johnson County, had been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities for more than 30 years. “As a continuously improving organization, we made the decision to pursue accreditation with CQL to help our agency focus on the individual outcomes for the people we support,” said Chad VonAhnen, executive director of JCDS. “This partnership will offer resources to support our organization as we continue to excel in providing exceptional services to people with IDD.”

Information sessions set for Shawnee Mission seniors with scholarship offers. The Shawnee Mission School District is leading multiple information sessions for Shawnee Mission seniors who have received scholarship offers through Scholarship Shawnee Mission. Sessions take place Oct. 23, 24 and 29 at the Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st St., Overland Park. Sessions in English run from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., and sessions in Spanish run from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.