Holscher campaign volunteer Linda Featherston announces bid for her District 16 House seat

A woman who worked as a volunteer on Democratic Rep. Cindy Holscher’s campaign for the statehouse has announced her bid to replace the incumbent in her District 16 seat as Holscher seeks a spot in the state Senate.

Linda Featherston announced last week that she will file as a candidate for the seat in the 2020 election cycle. No other candidates have filed with the Johnson County Election Office for that seat at this point.

“I am so excited to be able to continue a strong, pro-education, commonsense presence in our community,” said Featherston. “I’m absolutely ready to get to work and look forward to continuing to represent our district with integrity.”

Featherston and her husband Bill have two children who both attend Kansas State University. She spent her professional career operating a piano studio, and serves on the board of the Kansas Music Teachers Association (KMTA) and the Kansas City Music Teachers Association. She was president of the KMTA board for three years.

Additionally, she was the leader of a Girl Scout troop for a decade, and has volunteered with the Shawnee Mission School District and other organizations.

Holscher, who is in her second term in the House, announced in April that she would run for the District 8 Senate seat occupied by Majority Leader Jim Denning since 2013.